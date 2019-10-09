(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    European Partnership Flight Back Shop Procedures Radio Piece

    European Partnership Flight Back Shop Procedures Radio Piece

    MONTE REAL AIR BASE, PORTUGAL

    09.10.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The European Partnership Flight serves as an opportunity for the U.S. and partner nations to share best practices, strengthen relationships, and build trust.

    Sound Bite: SMSgt Johnny Boatright, Quality Assurance Chief Inspector, 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, IN

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2019
    Date Posted: 09.11.2019 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59767
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107209138.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: MONTE REAL AIR BASE, PT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Partnership Flight Back Shop Procedures Radio Piece, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    HQUSAFE
    USAirForce
    EPF
    usdos.portugal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    European Partnership Flight Back Shop Procedures Radio Piece