The European Partnership Flight serves as an opportunity for the U.S. and partner nations to share best practices, strengthen relationships, and build trust.
Sound Bite: SMSgt Johnny Boatright, Quality Assurance Chief Inspector, 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, IN
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2019 13:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59767
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107209138.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MONTE REAL AIR BASE, PT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, European Partnership Flight Back Shop Procedures Radio Piece, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT