This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (September 11, 2019) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker and a licensed clinical addictions specialist at Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses problematic anger. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek,AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2019 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59762
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107206700.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT