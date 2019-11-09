Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist

MANAMA, Bahrain (September 11, 2019) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker and a licensed clinical addictions specialist at Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses problematic anger. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek,AFN Bahrain.