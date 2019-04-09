Tinker Talks - Resilience Tactical Pause.

In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, Brig. Gen. Chris Hill and 564th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deputy Mark Estorga to discuss rising suicide rates in the Air Force.



The Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein mandated that the Air Force will conduct a Resilience Tactical Pause. The RTP, which takes place between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, 2019, is about finding ways we can do better and giving Airmen time back to connect and break down barriers to getting help.



In this episode, Brig. Gen. Hill and Mr. Estorga address the RTP, what we are doing here at Tinker to foster open dialogue and encourage those in need to seek help. They also discuss innovative ways they are trying to reach those on the shop floors and at all levels of the workforce.



If you know of someone or are in need of help, please note some valuable resources:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Employee Assistance Program 1-800-222-0364.