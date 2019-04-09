(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tinker Talks - Resilience Tactical Pause.

    Tinker Talks - Resilience Tactical Pause.

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, Brig. Gen. Chris Hill and 564th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deputy Mark Estorga to discuss rising suicide rates in the Air Force.

    The Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein mandated that the Air Force will conduct a Resilience Tactical Pause. The RTP, which takes place between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, 2019, is about finding ways we can do better and giving Airmen time back to connect and break down barriers to getting help.

    In this episode, Brig. Gen. Hill and Mr. Estorga address the RTP, what we are doing here at Tinker to foster open dialogue and encourage those in need to seek help. They also discuss innovative ways they are trying to reach those on the shop floors and at all levels of the workforce.

    If you know of someone or are in need of help, please note some valuable resources:
    The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Employee Assistance Program 1-800-222-0364.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2019
    Date Posted: 09.10.2019 16:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59748
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107204529.mp3
    Length: 00:33:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Resilience Tactical Pause., by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Resilience Tactical Pause

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Tinker Talks - Resilience Tactical Pause.