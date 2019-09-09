(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The largest readiness exercise for Air Mobility Command to date, Mobility Guardian 2019, brings together more than 4,000 servicemembers from 30 nations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2019
    Date Posted: 09.09.2019 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
