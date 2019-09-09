Today's story: The largest readiness exercise for Air Mobility Command to date, Mobility Guardian 2019, brings together more than 4,000 servicemembers from 30 nations.
This work, Air Force Radio News 09 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
