5th Fleet Command Master Chief Spike Call visits the AFN Bahrain studio to discuss various Navy topics with with show host MC3 Christopher M. O'Grady.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2019 06:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59720
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107195516.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:58
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2019.09.08 Power Hour, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT