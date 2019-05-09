Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, worked promptly to set up shelters for Marines and their families September 4th. To ensure the safety of military equipment and vehicles, Marines secured medium tactical vehicles and staged them to safeguard against projected heavy rains, strong winds, and flash flooding. Recently, Hurricane Dorian moved maliciously through the Bahamas, leveling homes and ripping the terrain apart.



After the hurricane passed, many found themselves homeless, and according to AP News, "The official death toll from the strongest hurricane on record ever to hit the country jumped to 20." Hurricane Dorian reached a Category five and is now heading to the Southeastern part of the United States as a Category three hurricane.



As of 5 a.m. today, according to CBS News, "The storms core was about...200 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil