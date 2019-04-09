Eager Lion 2019- VBSS- Radio

The Royal Jordanian Armed Forces conducts a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) joint exercise featuring Brig. General Ibrahim Salman al-Naimat during Eager Lion 2019, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Eager Lion, U.S. Central Command’s largest and most complex exercise, is an opportunity to integrate forces in a multilateral environment, operate in realistic terrain and strengthen military-to-military relationships.