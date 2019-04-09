(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eager Lion 2019- VBSS- Radio

    Eager Lion 2019- VBSS- Radio

    JORDAN

    09.04.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The Royal Jordanian Armed Forces conducts a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) joint exercise featuring Brig. General Ibrahim Salman al-Naimat during Eager Lion 2019, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Eager Lion, U.S. Central Command’s largest and most complex exercise, is an opportunity to integrate forces in a multilateral environment, operate in realistic terrain and strengthen military-to-military relationships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2019
    Date Posted: 09.06.2019 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59692
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107188588.mp3
    Length: 00:00:26
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2019- VBSS- Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Interoperability
    USASOC
    Partnership
    EAGERLION19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Eager Lion 2019- VBSS- Radio