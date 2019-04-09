The Royal Jordanian Armed Forces conducts a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) joint exercise featuring Brig. General Ibrahim Salman al-Naimat during Eager Lion 2019, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Eager Lion, U.S. Central Command’s largest and most complex exercise, is an opportunity to integrate forces in a multilateral environment, operate in realistic terrain and strengthen military-to-military relationships.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2019 02:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59692
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107188588.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eager Lion 2019- VBSS- Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT