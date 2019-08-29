ScreenPlay ep. 47: End of the Year Movie Line-Up

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Thursday, August 29, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby recap a rather underwhelming 2019 summer movie season but share their excitement for the2019 September to December box office releases.



