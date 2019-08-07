(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 45: The Dark Knight Snubbed

    ScreenPlay ep. 45: The Dark Knight Snubbed

    GERMANY

    07.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, July 18, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss how Academy Awards snubbed "The Dark Knight," and the ramifications that followed .

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2019
    Date Posted: 09.05.2019 10:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59678
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107188037.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScreenPlay ep. 45: The Dark Knight Snubbed, by SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ScreenPlay ep. 45: The Dark Knight Snubbed