ScreenPlay ep. 45: The Dark Knight Snubbed

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, July 18, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss how Academy Awards snubbed "The Dark Knight," and the ramifications that followed .



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.