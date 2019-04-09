Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin partake in Exercise Hari'i Hamutuk (HAIRY HAM UH TOOK) at Metinaro Military Base, Dili,Timor-Leste. Hari'i Hamutuk is a multilateral exercise that involves construction and maintenance projects hosted by the Timor-Laste Defense Force,and includes more than 220 participants from MRF-D (MURPH D), the U.S. Navy, the Australian Defence Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force. This exercise allows the participating nations to improve relationships by working in a joint operational environment with subject matter experts. Service members from each nation exchange trade skills including bricklaying, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing and surveying, and also contribute to civilian assistance in US-Improvised Explosive Device Detection to improve sanitation and safety for a school in West Dili.



