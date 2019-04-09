(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin partake in Exercise Hari'i Hamutuk (HAIRY HAM UH TOOK) at Metinaro Military Base, Dili,Timor-Leste. Hari'i Hamutuk is a multilateral exercise that involves construction and maintenance projects hosted by the Timor-Laste Defense Force,and includes more than 220 participants from MRF-D (MURPH D), the U.S. Navy, the Australian Defence Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force. This exercise allows the participating nations to improve relationships by working in a joint operational environment with subject matter experts. Service members from each nation exchange trade skills including bricklaying, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing and surveying, and also contribute to civilian assistance in US-Improvised Explosive Device Detection to improve sanitation and safety for a school in West Dili.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2019
    Date Posted: 09.04.2019 16:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59656
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107185627.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Australia
    Navy
    MRF-D
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute