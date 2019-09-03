Today's stories: The Coast Guard is assisting with rescue and recovery efforts in the Bahamas in response to the damage caused by Tropical Storm Dorian, which is now inching towards Florida then up the East Coast. Also, staying prepared and having a plan for the Hurricane Season is crucial to surviving a potential disaster.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2019 14:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59640
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107181621.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|79
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
