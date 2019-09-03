(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Coast Guard is assisting with rescue and recovery efforts in the Bahamas in response to the damage caused by Tropical Storm Dorian, which is now inching towards Florida then up the East Coast. Also, staying prepared and having a plan for the Hurricane Season is crucial to surviving a potential disaster.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

