    MG Sullivan 184th SC TOA Comments

    MG Sullivan 184th SC TOA Comments

    JACKSON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2019

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Audio of Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, comments from the Transfer of Authority from 184th Sustainment Command to the 103d Sustainment Command on Sep. 3, 2019, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (184th Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2019
    Date Posted: 09.03.2019 11:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59635
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107180023.mp3
    Length: 00:16:38
    Location: JACKSON, US
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MS, US
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Sullivan 184th SC TOA Comments, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Formation
    Leaders
    CENTCOM
    Leadership
    Tradition
    Maintain
    Guidon
    Goals
    Sustainers
    Speech
    Kuwait
    Colors
    Army
    1TSC
    ARCENT
    FirstTeam
    EVerThere

    MG Sullivan 184th SC TOA Comments