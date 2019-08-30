African Air Chiefs Symposium - USAFE/AFAFRICA Command Chief - Radio

U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Brion Blais, talks about the importance of including the Command Chief's senior enlisted leaders in the ninth annual African Air Chiefs Symposium at Nairobi, Kenya Aug. 28, 2019. The AACS has over 100 delegate, representing 36 nations this year and it provided a unique forum for strategic dialogue among African Air Chiefs to discuss common interests on the continent and foster cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen)