    Coast Guard Jacksonville urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    Capt. Mark Vlaun, Sector Commander and Captain of the Port for Jacksonville, Florida, urges the public to prepare for Hurricane Dorian this Labor Day Weekend. The Coast Guard strongly recommends that boaters secure watercraft or move them to a safe location and to not head out onto the water as Hurricane Dorian approaches. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Jacksonville urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend, by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Jacksonville
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Sector Jacksonville
    Hurricane Preparedness
    Capt. Mark Vlaun
    Hurricane Dorian

    Coast Guard Jacksonville urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend