Capt. Mark Vlaun, Sector Commander and Captain of the Port for Jacksonville, Florida, urges the public to prepare for Hurricane Dorian this Labor Day Weekend. The Coast Guard strongly recommends that boaters secure watercraft or move them to a safe location and to not head out onto the water as Hurricane Dorian approaches. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
|08.30.2019
|08.30.2019 14:18
|Newscasts
|59618
|1908/DOD_107175143.mp3
|00:00:48
|2019
|Blues
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|8
|0
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard Jacksonville urges hurricane preparedness over Labor Day Weekend, by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
