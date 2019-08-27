Eager Lion 2019 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. Army Staff Sgt. Stafford Cawley, Special Operations Aviation Detachment talks about the fly away mission in part of the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2019 06:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59608
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107174056.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eager Lion 2019 Fly Away Mission Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
