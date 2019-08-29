Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute



More than 3,000 service members from 11 countries kicked off UNITAS LX, the 60th iteration of the annual multinational exercise, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 22nd and will now be concluding the exercise this weekend August 30th. UNITAS is the world's longest-running exercise and brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, Great Britain and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. Some of the training that took place includes, simulated humanitarian aid, disaster relief operations, rehearsal beach landing and clearing, and water purification.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil