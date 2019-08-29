(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute

    More than 3,000 service members from 11 countries kicked off UNITAS LX, the 60th iteration of the annual multinational exercise, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 22nd and will now be concluding the exercise this weekend August 30th. UNITAS is the world's longest-running exercise and brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, Great Britain and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. Some of the training that took place includes, simulated humanitarian aid, disaster relief operations, rehearsal beach landing and clearing, and water purification.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2019
    Date Posted: 08.29.2019 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59597
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107172305.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Cooperation
    Interoperability
    Building Trust
    DMA
    USSOUTHCOM
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Partnership
    US NAVY
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    Regional Partners
    USNAVSO
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Navy Marine Corps Team
    Responsiveness
    SPMAGTFSC
    DMAMAMM
    Regional Solutions
    Maritime Force
    Enduring Promise
    Promesa Duradera
    UNITASLX
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command
    Promessa Duradoura
    SFUNITAS60

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute