(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 29 August 2019

    Air Force Radio News 29 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force families in the Exceptional Family Member Program can take part in a Facebook virtual summit in September.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019 13:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59580
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107168199.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 August 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Facebook
    EFMP
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Air Force Radio News 29 August 2019