    MEDREX 19-5 Overall Radio

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    MEDREX 19-5 serves as an opportunity for U.S. service members to strengthen their medical treatment capabilities, share best practices, and train in alternative conditions while reinforcing the partnership between the U.S. and Rwanda.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 08.28.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KIGALI, RW 
