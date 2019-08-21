Counter I.E.D Training - Shared Accord 2019 - Radio

U.S. soldiers train Rwanda Defence Force soldiers during counter improvised explosive device training as part of Shared Accord 2019. Shared Accord 2019, is focused on bringing together U.S. and Rwandan forces, African partner militaries, allies and international organizations to increase readiness, interoperability, and partnership building between participating nations for peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic.