    Counter I.E.D Training - Shared Accord 2019 - Radio

    GABIRO, RWANDA

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. soldiers train Rwanda Defence Force soldiers during counter improvised explosive device training as part of Shared Accord 2019. Shared Accord 2019, is focused on bringing together U.S. and Rwandan forces, African partner militaries, allies and international organizations to increase readiness, interoperability, and partnership building between participating nations for peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter I.E.D Training - Shared Accord 2019 - Radio, by SrA Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    peacekeeping
    Rwanda
    partnership
    readiness
    USAfricaCommand
    USArmy
    DeptofDefense
    USArmyAfrica
    AfricanHorizons
    USEmbassyKigali
    SA19
    101stAbn
    EastAfrica
    SharedAccord

