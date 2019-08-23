(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 23 August 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 23 August 2019

    JAPAN

    08.22.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marines conduct a lice fire missile test aboard the USS Wasp and the Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Japan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 23 August 2019, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USS Wasp
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    F-35B

