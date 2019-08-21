Date Taken: 08.21.2019 Date Posted: 08.22.2019 07:47 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 59489 Filename: 1908/DOD_107146514.mp3 Length: 00:16:11 Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks at "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers", by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.