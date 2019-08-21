(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks at "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers"

    Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks at "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers"

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    White House Communications Agency

    Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 08.22.2019 07:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59489
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107146514.mp3
    Length: 00:16:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks at "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers", by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    VPOTUS
    Mike Pence

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks at "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers"