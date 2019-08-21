(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The 60th Maintenance Squadron is the first field unit in the Air Force to be certified with an industrial-sized 3D printer that is authorized to produce nonstructural aircraft parts.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 08.21.2019 15:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRN
    Stratasys
    F900
    Ultem 9085

    Air Force Radio News 21 August 2019