Today's story: The 60th Maintenance Squadron is the first field unit in the Air Force to be certified with an industrial-sized 3D printer that is authorized to produce nonstructural aircraft parts.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2019 15:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59484
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107146242.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|32
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT