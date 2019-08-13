Iwakuni radio news story of “VBS Kids ‘POWER UP’ at the MCAS Iwakuni chapel (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2019 03:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59466
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107139330.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VBS Kids ‘POWER UP’ at the MCAS Iwakuni chapel (Radio), by PO3 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT