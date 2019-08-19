(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently released a new MARADMIN, which outlines the assignment incentive pay for Marines on Special Duty Assignments and Type One screenable billets. MARADMIN 438/19, applies to Active Duty Marines who volunteer for Special Duty Assignments. Recruiters, Drill Instructors, Embassy Detachment Commanders, Combat Instructors, and Security Guard Watch Standers as well as Security Force Guards assigned to a Fiscal Year 2021 class are eligible for monetary incentives, which can be found in Paragraph 4 of the MARADMIN. For example, Drill Instructors may choose between the three options of 578 dollars per month, 300 dollars per month plus a 10,000 lump sum, or 150 dollars per month plus a 14,700 dollar lump sum. Compared to non-volunteers, that is a difference of 250 dollars more per month.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for MARADMIN 438/19 and more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2019
    Date Posted: 08.20.2019 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute