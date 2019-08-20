(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Today's story: Members of the Five Eyes Air Force Interoperability Council, a joint-nation alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, convened for an annual exchange of their respective nations’ best practices at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    AFRN
    Five Eyes Air Force Interoperability Council

