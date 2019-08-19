Today's story: Air Force officials have selected 14,235 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant out of 29,179 eligible for a selection rate of 48.79%.
Date Taken:
|08.19.2019
Date Posted:
|08.19.2019 12:42
Category:
|Newscasts
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
