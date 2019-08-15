(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSM Troxell speaks about the power of NCO's

    CSM Troxell speaks about the power of NCO's

    GERMANY

    08.15.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Kevin Payne 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    CSM Troxell speaks about the power of NCO's during the 2019 African Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, Garmisch, Germany

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2019
    Date Posted: 08.17.2019 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59444
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107132024.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Troxell speaks about the power of NCO's, by CPL Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Liberia
    AFRICOM
    Ghana
    Malawi
    Batswana
    ASELC19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article CSM Troxell speaks about the power of NCO's