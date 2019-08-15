(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    08.15.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    I’m Cpl. Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    Later this year Marines will demonstrate the operational capabilities of various systems at this year’s Island Marauder aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii.


    This event will feature several Marine Corps Systems Command technologies, including Network on the Move. Fielded in 2013, "Network on the Move" is a satellite communication system that enables the a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to communicate while mobile on the battlefield. Within minutes the system can connect to a network from various ground and amphibious vehicles, as well as aircraft—to include the MV-22 Osprey. Marines will test the effectiveness of this system and more at Island Marauder. Event organizers said they hope to test Network on the Move to its full limits during the demonstration.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

