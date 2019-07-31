(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine dedicates her life to family, the Marine Corps (Radio)

    Marine dedicates her life to family, the Marine Corps (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.31.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “Marine dedicates her life to family, the Marine Corps (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 08.14.2019 20:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59414
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107122904.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: SOUTH BEND, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine dedicates her life to family, the Marine Corps (Radio), by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    mentoring
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    mentors
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Mothers
    Iwakuni
    balance
    mission readiness
    children
    Staff Sergeant
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    hard work
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    rewarding
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article Marine dedicates her life to family, the Marine Corps (Radio)