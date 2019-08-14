(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 14 August 2019

    Air Force Radio News 14 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: F-35A Lightning IIs from the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participated in Exercise Agile Lightning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2019
    Date Posted: 08.14.2019 10:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59397
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107120544.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-35A
    Lightning II
    AFRN
    Agile Lightning
    4th Expeditionary Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article Air Force Radio News 14 August 2019