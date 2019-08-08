Today's story: The 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah just set a speed record for bringing a newly delivered F-35A Lighting 2 online.
Date Taken:
|08.08.2019
Date Posted:
|08.08.2019 13:49
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|59334
Filename:
|1908/DOD_107099553.mp3
Length:
|00:00:59
Year
|2016
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 August 8, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
