Date Taken: 08.08.2019 Date Posted: 08.08.2019 13:49 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 59334 Filename: 1908/DOD_107099553.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 8

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 2019 August 8, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.