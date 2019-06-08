(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NWS190806 - Air Force Ball/Mediatti Broadband Communications

    NWS190806 - Air Force Ball/Mediatti Broadband Communications

    JAPAN

    08.06.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    Advertising Committee Members for the 2019 Air Force Ball speak with AFN about the history of the Air Force Ball and promote the event, followed by an interview with Keith Kirkman, President and CEO of Mediatti Broadband Communications, who speaks about changes to their internet packages.

    AUDIO INFO

