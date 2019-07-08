Marine Minute

I’m Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe, conduct exercise Agile Spirit in Orpholo Training Area, Georgia, August 6th. During this exercise, Marines use the Mark 19 weapon system and train on adjusting the M82 gunners quadrant to balance the elevation of the weapon. Agile Spirit is a joint, multinational exercise which enhances U.S., Georgian and allied forces lethality, joint operational capabilities and readiness in a realistic training environment.



Also in the Corps, Marine veteran, Charles Berton Mulligan, visits the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia, for his 99th birthday August, 6th. Mulligan served during World War 2 and fought during the Battle of Iwo Jima. The battle lasted from February 19th to March 26th, 1945. Happy birthday Marine, Semper Fidelis.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.