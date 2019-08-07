Today's story: Air Force Space Command unveiled its new enterprise data strategy during the AFSPC Chief Data Office Innovation Summit, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
This work, Air Force Radio News 07 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
