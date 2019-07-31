(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Okinawa Newscast Missile Reload

    AFN Okinawa Newscast Missile Reload

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Soldiers from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery joined service members from the Japanese Self Defense Force at Naha Air Base for the quarterly Southern Spear exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 08.07.2019 02:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59293
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107093626.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Okinawa Newscast Missile Reload, by Sgt Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Newscast
    AFN Okinawa
    1-1 ADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article AFN Okinawa Newscast Missile Reload