U.S. Soldiers, Romanians work together on port operations

CONSTANTA, Romania-- U.S. Soldiers from movement control teams worked alongside Romanian civilian contractors through the tedious process of moving over 1,000 pieced of military equipment through customs and on board a carrier vessel for redeployment.
The redeployment process follows a series of summer exercises across the European theater.
