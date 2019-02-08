(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Soldiers, Romanians work together on port operations

    U.S. Soldiers, Romanians work together on port operations

    CONSTANTA, ROMANIA

    08.02.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    CONSTANTA, Romania-- U.S. Soldiers from movement control teams worked alongside Romanian civilian contractors through the tedious process of moving over 1,000 pieced of military equipment through customs and on board a carrier vessel for redeployment.
    The redeployment process follows a series of summer exercises across the European theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2019
    Date Posted: 08.06.2019 02:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59276
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107090798.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: CONSTANTA, RO 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers, Romanians work together on port operations, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Humvee
    port operations
    customs
    redeployment
    stryker
    vessel
    interoperability
    preparedness
    mission readiness
    soldiers
    vehicles
    exercise
    equipment
    USAREUR
    MCT
    624th Movement Control Team
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    152nd Movement Control Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article U.S. Soldiers, Romanians work together on port operations