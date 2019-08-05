(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 05 August 2019

    Air Force Radio News 05 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Lockheed Martin presented the 2nd Space Operations Squadron with a GPS Block III model satellite to celebrate the successful on-orbit testing of the new GPS III satellite at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2019
    Date Posted: 08.05.2019 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59146
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107088709.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Schriever Air Force Base
    Schriever
    AFRN
    2nd Space Operations Squadron
    GPS Block III satellite

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article Air Force Radio News 05 August 2019