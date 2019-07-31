(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Africa Counter-IED Working Group Suicide Vest Radio Spot

    KENYA

    07.31.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Lead:
    For the first time the Africa Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Working Group was held in Nairobi Kenya, German LTC Alexander Riebl, an improvised explosive device Threat Mitigation Advisor of the United Nations Mine Active Service explains why this is important for all participants.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 08.02.2019 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Counter-Improvised Explosive Device
    AFN-Europe
    Sgt Craig Jensen
    Africa Counter-IED Working Group

