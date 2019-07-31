Lead:
For the first time the Africa Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Working Group was held in Nairobi Kenya, German LTC Alexander Riebl, an improvised explosive device Threat Mitigation Advisor of the United Nations Mine Active Service explains why this is important for all participants.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2019 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59120
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107080619.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Africa Counter-IED Working Group Suicide Vest Radio Spot, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT