126th Podcast for August Drill
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2019 17:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59095
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107074021.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:04
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 126th ARW August Podcast, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT