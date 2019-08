Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES TRAIN TO BE PREPARED FOR ANY EVENTUALITY WHILE ON MISSION. THE 26TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT CONDUCTED MODULAR AMPHIBIOUS EGRESS TRAINING, ALSO KNOWN AS THE HELO DUNK, ON CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, JULY 30. THE TRAINING IS A REQUIREMENT FOR ALL SEVEN RESPECTIVE MEUS. WHEN DEPLOYED, MEUS ARE SEA-BASED UNITS AND THE EGRESS TRAINER PROVIDES THE SAFEST AND MOST REALISTIC WAY OF SIMULATING AN ACTUAL INCIDENT.



ALSO IN THE CORPS, MARINES PARTICIPATED IN FIRE EXERCISE 19 AT MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, JULY 30. FIRE EXERCISE IS A REGIMENTAL-LEVEL EXERCISE DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INTERNAL STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES AND ALLOW MULTIPLE BATTERIES TO TRAIN TOGETHER IN PREPARATION FOR ANNUAL COMBAT READINESS EXERCISE STEEL KNIGHT.



