Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, the 509th Bomb Wing command chief at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, discusses one of the most influential reads on her bookshelf.
Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High
by Kerry Patterson
She delves into her key takeaways from the book and how they have applied to her in the real world as a leader, with an emphasis on how effective communication can be taught and practiced.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2019 17:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59085
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107070114.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:36
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leaders and Lit: Crucial Conversations with Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT