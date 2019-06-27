(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leaders and Lit: Crucial Conversations with Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool

    Leaders and Lit: Crucial Conversations with Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, the 509th Bomb Wing command chief at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, discusses one of the most influential reads on her bookshelf.

    Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High
    by Kerry Patterson

    She delves into her key takeaways from the book and how they have applied to her in the real world as a leader, with an emphasis on how effective communication can be taught and practiced.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2019
    Date Posted: 07.30.2019 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59085
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107070114.mp3
    Length: 00:12:36
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders and Lit: Crucial Conversations with Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Base
    leadership
    leader
    books
    Force
    motivation
    Air
    reading
    inspiration
    list
    literacy
    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    wisdom
    McCool
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT