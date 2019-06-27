Leaders and Lit: Crucial Conversations with Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool

Command Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, the 509th Bomb Wing command chief at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, discusses one of the most influential reads on her bookshelf.



Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High

by Kerry Patterson



She delves into her key takeaways from the book and how they have applied to her in the real world as a leader, with an emphasis on how effective communication can be taught and practiced.