CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS GENERAL DAVID H. BERGER AND SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS SGT. MAJ. TROY E. BLACK VISITED MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA JULY 29, 2019. THEY HELD A TOWN HALL MEETING ABOARD THE DEPOT TO ADDRESS THE CURRENT STATE OF THE MARINE CORPS. THEY ALSO DISCUSSED THEIR FUTURE VISION AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE CORPS WITH THE MARINES AND RECRUITS IN ATTENDANCE.



THIS WEEK IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY JULY 28, 1918. BRIGADIER GENERAL JOHN A. LEJEUNE ASSUMED COMMAND OF THE 2ND DIVISION, U.S. ARMY IN FRANCE, AND REMAINED IN THAT CAPACITY UNTIL AUGUST 1919 WHEN THE UNIT WAS DEMOBILIZED. HE WAS THE FIRST MARINE OFFICER TO HOLD AN ARMY DIVISIONAL COMMAND, AND FOLLOWING THE ARMISTICE, HE LED HIS DIVISION IN THE MARCH INTO GERMANY



FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.