    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 09

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2019

    Audio by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk about public affairs. Guest speaker Brig. Gen. Brad Owens will be talking about the State Partnership Program (SPP). The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Capt. Jessica Donnelly with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2019
    Date Posted: 07.29.2019 09:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:59:50
    COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 09, by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    SCNG
    Palmetto Guardian
    Palmetto Guardian Podcast

