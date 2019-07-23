Air Force Wounded Warrior Games Swim Training (Radio)

Radio piece for Warrior Games Swim Training. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) is a Congressionally-mandated and Federally-funded organization tasked with taking care of U.S. Air Force wounded, ill, and injured Airmen, Veterans, and their families.



Lead: The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is training participants in different sport events for the Warrior Games on Ramstein Air Base for the 2019 Games. The program is designed to enhance the recovery and transition of Wounded Warriors with events like track, powerlifting, and swimming.