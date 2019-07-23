Radio piece for Warrior Games Swim Training. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) is a Congressionally-mandated and Federally-funded organization tasked with taking care of U.S. Air Force wounded, ill, and injured Airmen, Veterans, and their families.
Lead: The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is training participants in different sport events for the Warrior Games on Ramstein Air Base for the 2019 Games. The program is designed to enhance the recovery and transition of Wounded Warriors with events like track, powerlifting, and swimming.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2019 09:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59015
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107046143.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Games Swim Training (Radio), by SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT