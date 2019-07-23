(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Games Swim Training (Radio)

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Games Swim Training (Radio)

    GERMANY

    07.23.2019

    Audio by Spc. Catessa Palone 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Radio piece for Warrior Games Swim Training. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) is a Congressionally-mandated and Federally-funded organization tasked with taking care of U.S. Air Force wounded, ill, and injured Airmen, Veterans, and their families.

    Lead: The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is training participants in different sport events for the Warrior Games on Ramstein Air Base for the 2019 Games. The program is designed to enhance the recovery and transition of Wounded Warriors with events like track, powerlifting, and swimming.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2019
    Date Posted: 07.24.2019 09:05
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Games Swim Training (Radio), by SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

