    Air Force Radio News 18 July 2019

    Air Force Radio News 18 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The final AC-130U Spooky gunship returned here from the airframe’s last scheduled combat deployment July 8, 2019.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2019
    Date Posted: 07.18.2019 09:51
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 July 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

