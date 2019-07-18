AFN Okinawa Newscast 190722

U.S. Consulate General Naha Vice Consul Michael Ardaiolo came to the AFN Studios to discuss passports and immigrant visas.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2019 03:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58937
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107025233.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
