    Mental Health - Staff Sgt. Asmare-Northcutt - Episode 004

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    On the 4th episode of What's the Deid we explore all the service offered, who is supported, and common deployment issues seen by the Mental Health clinic offers at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2019
    Date Posted: 07.17.2019 07:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58913
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107021531.mp3
    Length: 00:04:55
    Album What's the Deid
    Track # 4
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health - Staff Sgt. Asmare-Northcutt - Episode 004, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Mental Health
    Al Udeid
    TeamDeid

