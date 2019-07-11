(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 11 July, 2019

    JAPAN

    07.10.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    On this Pacific Pulse, Exercise Talisman Sabre kicks off in Australia, Exercise Pacific Angel 19-1 comes to a close in Bangladesh, and Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka welcomes a new commander.

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    Pacific
    Australia
    HADR
    CFAY
    Bangladesh
    U.S. Air Force
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    Yokosuka
    Australian Defence Force
    Talisman Sabre
    ADF
    PACANGEL
    INDOPACOM

