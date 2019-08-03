(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Safety - MSgt Hornbeck - Episode 002

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.08.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    On the second episode of What's The Deid we find out what's the deal with Safety at the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and Al Udeid Air Base, what precautions to take in the work place, and what you can do to stay safe during leisure activities as well.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety - MSgt Hornbeck - Episode 002, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

