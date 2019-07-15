Scoped and trimmed 12 o'clock hour broadcast from the AFN Humphreys Midday show radio broadcast. This show discussed effects of height on dating, some summer deals, and some celebrity gossip!
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2019 02:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58884
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107017002.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:30
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Scoped Radio Show - Midday Show 190715-1200, by SSgt Thomas Smith and PV2 Taylor Zacherl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
